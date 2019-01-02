CLOSE
Online School Donates More Than 9,000 Toys Over The Holidays!

An online school in Ohio made a big splash with its annual toy drive this holiday season by donating more than 9,000 toys to a children’s hospital.

Students and instructors working with Ohio Virtual Academy donated the toys — and rallied friends and family members to do the same — ended up more than tripling the number of toys from last year’s toy drive.

They were able to deliver the huge collection of toys right to the hospital, where they will be distributed to children and families who need them the most.

It was fun for the school to see such a successful effort, but it was more important for them to show the children and families in the hospital that people in the community are thinking of them — especially at this time of year. (WCMH-TV)

