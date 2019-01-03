CLOSE
COACHELLA: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande To Headline

Ariana GrandeChildish Gambino and Tame Impala are the headline acts at this year’s Coachella Music Festival.Passes go on sale Friday.

Other acts to perform at the two-weekend event in the California desert are Weezer, the 1975Ella MaiSolangeBillie EilishKid CudiDiploKacey Musgraves, Khalid, Janelle MonáeJuice WRLDAnderson.Paak and Aphex Twin.

Childish Gambino kicks off the festival on Friday, April 12th followed by Tame Impala on Saturday and Ariana the next night. They return the following weekend for a repeat performance. (Pitchfork)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is likely the final shows by Childish Gambino, which is the stage name of Donald Glover, who plans to retire the act.
  • The Sweetener World Tour launches March 18th. Ariana squeezed Coachella into an already crowded tour schedule with just a few off days.
  • Kanye West had pulled out of Coachella due to restrictions on the stage size and design.
  • Seems as if Justin Timberlake was a false rumor. At least for this year.
