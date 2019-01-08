CLOSE
Cincy
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: White House Says IRS Can Issue Tax Refunds

Many feared that they wouldn’t get their tax refunds due to the government shutdown, but the White House took action on Monday to make sure that’s not the case. The Trump administration directed the IRS to issue tax refunds that are due, bucking past legal precedent.

During previous administrations and as late as last year, the IRS said it wouldn’t pay out tax refunds while a government shutdown was in progress. However, on Monday, lawyers for the Trump administration said that refunds could be issued, though some Democrats questioned the legality of such a move.

Though some might think it’s too early to even think about filing their taxes, others are anxious to get their refunds. Between January 29th and March 2nd of last year, the IRS distributed more than $147 billion in tax refunds to 48.5 million taxpayers. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Kudos to the Trump administration for making sure hardworking Americans get their tax refunds.
  • Better yet, let’s end the government shutdown so all those hardworking government employees get paid.
  • If you’re going to play hardball and shut down the government, shut it down, including the IRS.
  • Trump doesn’t want to risk taxpayers getting angry at him for not getting their refunds.
  • By the way, whatever happened to Trump’s tax returns?
Don Juan Fasho

Photos
