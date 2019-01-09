IMMIGRATION: Trump Takes Wall Debate Into Prime Time

Donald Trump took his plea for a $5.7 million border wall to the people on Tuesday night on prime-time TV with a speech claiming national security is at risk from the flood of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico.
During his speech, Trump said, “There is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border. All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration.”
Trump shut down the government to get support for the wall, but it’s a gamble that seems to be backfiring. Several Republicans have joined the Democrats calling for end the shutdown, even without funding for his long-promised wall. (Los Angeles Times)
House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer responded, calling Trump out for governing by fear and shutting down the government in a temper tantrum over the lack of support for the wall.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Trump seemed restrained in scripted in this speech instead of his usual fast-and-lose approach at his rallies.
- Neither Trump’s speech, nor the Democratic response was likely to change anyone’s mind. It seems like most people know where they stand on this issue.
- The Democrats scored a big win by fighting for and getting equal time – and the last word on prime-time TV.
- Who needs Twitter when you have access to nationwide prime-time TV?
- Trump foe Stormy Daniels offered counter-programming — her folding her laundry while dressed in lingerie on Instagram Live.