IMMIGRATION: Trump Takes Wall Debate Into Prime Time

Donald Trump took his plea for a $5.7 million border wall to the people on Tuesday night on prime-time TV with a speech claiming national security is at risk from the flood of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico.

During his speech, Trump said, “There is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border. All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration.”

Trump shut down the government to get support for the wall, but it’s a gamble that seems to be backfiring. Several Republicans have joined the Democrats calling for end the shutdown, even without funding for his long-promised wall. (Los Angeles Times)

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer responded, calling Trump out for governing by fear and shutting down the government in a temper tantrum over the lack of support for the wall.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Trump seemed restrained in scripted in this speech instead of his usual fast-and-lose approach at his rallies.
  • Neither Trump’s speech, nor the Democratic response was likely to change anyone’s mind. It seems like most people know where they stand on this issue.
  • The Democrats scored a big win by fighting for and getting equal time – and the last word on prime-time TV.
  • Who needs Twitter when you have access to nationwide prime-time TV?
  • Trump foe Stormy Daniels offered counter-programming — her folding her laundry while dressed in lingerie on Instagram Live.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

