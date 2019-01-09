IMMIGRATION: Trump Takes Wall Debate Into Prime Time

Donald Trump took his plea for a $5.7 million border wall to the people on Tuesday night on prime-time TV with a speech claiming national security is at risk from the flood of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico.

During his speech, Trump said, “There is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border. All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration.”

Trump shut down the government to get support for the wall, but it’s a gamble that seems to be backfiring. Several Republicans have joined the Democrats calling for end the shutdown, even without funding for his long-promised wall. (Los Angeles Times)

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer responded, calling Trump out for governing by fear and shutting down the government in a temper tantrum over the lack of support for the wall.

Fasho Thoughts:

Trump seemed restrained in scripted in this speech instead of his usual fast-and-lose approach at his rallies.

Neither Trump’s speech, nor the Democratic response was likely to change anyone’s mind. It seems like most people know where they stand on this issue.

The Democrats scored a big win by fighting for and getting equal time – and the last word on prime-time TV.

Who needs Twitter when you have access to nationwide prime-time TV?

Trump foe Stormy Daniels offered counter-programming — her folding her laundry while dressed in lingerie on Instagram Live.

