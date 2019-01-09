CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

R. KELLY: Alleged Victim Wants Lie Detector Test

0 reads
Leave a comment

One of R. Kelly’s alleged victims, who appeared in Surviving R. Kelly, has an intriguing suggestion.

Asante McGee wants to see Kells take a live polygraph test on national television so he can address the allegations against him directly. Kelly fired back against McGee through a now-removed Facebook page called Surviving Lies, which tried to paint her as a liar with what it called “evidence” of her telling conflicting stories.

Kelly is planning to fire back against his accusers and critics with a website, also called Surviving Lies, intended to discredit victims. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s just a matter of time before Maury steps in and offers his services.
  • The thing is, polygraphs aren’t 100 percent accurate. If folks didn’t like the results, they could (and probably would) accuse him of cheating to beat the test.
  • Kells can either own up to what he did or go away forever. But it’s going to be hard for him to make money in the music business right now.
  • On the other hand, his streaming numbers apparently shot up after the Lifetime series aired. Will he somehow manage to profit off all this controversy?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

alleged , detector , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , lie , R. Kelly , test , victim , Wants

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close