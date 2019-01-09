R. KELLY: Alleged Victim Wants Lie Detector Test

One of R. Kelly’s alleged victims, who appeared in Surviving R. Kelly, has an intriguing suggestion.

Asante McGee wants to see Kells take a live polygraph test on national television so he can address the allegations against him directly. Kelly fired back against McGee through a now-removed Facebook page called Surviving Lies, which tried to paint her as a liar with what it called “evidence” of her telling conflicting stories.

Kelly is planning to fire back against his accusers and critics with a website, also called Surviving Lies, intended to discredit victims. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s just a matter of time before Maury steps in and offers his services.

steps in and offers his services. The thing is, polygraphs aren’t 100 percent accurate. If folks didn’t like the results, they could (and probably would) accuse him of cheating to beat the test.

Kells can either own up to what he did or go away forever. But it’s going to be hard for him to make money in the music business right now.

On the other hand, his streaming numbers apparently shot up after the Lifetime series aired. Will he somehow manage to profit off all this controversy?

