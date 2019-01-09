R. KELLY: Alleged Victim Wants Lie Detector Test

0 reads Leave a comment
One of R. Kelly’s alleged victims, who appeared in Surviving R. Kelly, has an intriguing suggestion.
Asante McGee wants to see Kells take a live polygraph test on national television so he can address the allegations against him directly. Kelly fired back against McGee through a now-removed Facebook page called Surviving Lies, which tried to paint her as a liar with what it called “evidence” of her telling conflicting stories.
Kelly is planning to fire back against his accusers and critics with a website, also called Surviving Lies, intended to discredit victims. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- It’s just a matter of time before Maury steps in and offers his services.
- The thing is, polygraphs aren’t 100 percent accurate. If folks didn’t like the results, they could (and probably would) accuse him of cheating to beat the test.
- Kells can either own up to what he did or go away forever. But it’s going to be hard for him to make money in the music business right now.
- On the other hand, his streaming numbers apparently shot up after the Lifetime series aired. Will he somehow manage to profit off all this controversy?
