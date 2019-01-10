CLOSE
MICHAEL JACKSON: Tell-All Documentary To Be Screened at Sundance

Michael Jackson is back in the news — and not for what his fans or family would want.

According to The Wrap, Leaving Neverland, a documentary detailing alleged sexual abuse by Jackson on two boys, ages seven and 10, will be screened at the Sundance Festival, which begins January 24th in Park City, Utah.

The film discusses the relationships — as well as how the two victims came to terms with it years later. The names of the men have not been released, so it’s not clear whether they were involved in a previous legal action.

The film, which runs nearly four hours, will be shown in two parts.

Don Juan Fasho

