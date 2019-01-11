MICHAEL JACKSON: Alleged Abuse Victims Revealed

We’ve learned the names of the two adults accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse back in the 1990s.

In a press release announcing HBO’s deal to broadcast the documentary Leaving Neverland, James Safechuck, then 10, and Wade Robson, then seven, say they were the boys befriended and harmed by Jackson.

The film leans heavily on interviews with Safechuck and Robson, who are now in their 30s — as well as their mothers, wives and siblings. Leaving Neverland details what it claims was a sustained pattern of abuse, along with the men confronting their experiences after each had a young son of his own.

If Robson’s name sounds familiar, he’s a video choreographer and judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

Leaving Neverland will air this spring on HBO as well as Britain’s Channel 4.

Also On 100.3: