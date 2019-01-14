CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
R. KELLY: Muted By Record Label

R. Kelly‘s record label is pulling the plug on the singer, at least temporarily, over the numerous sexual misconduct allegations raised in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

RCA/Sony says it has frozen Kelly’s contract and will not produce or financially support any of his new music while the criminal investigations continue. TMZ reports that Kelly has actually been in the studio recording new material to fulfill his obligation to the label. He has released some of his new songs on SoundCloud.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The label is in a tough spot. It’s clear they want to dump him, but there’s a contract and doing so would bring a large lawsuit.
  • Continuing to support him could be very bad for business.
  • Perhaps if criminal charges are eventually filed, the label could make a clean break.
Don Juan Fasho

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
