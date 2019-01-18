SOULJA BOY: Soulja Watch Website Hacked

Soulja Boy got hacked and he’s saying it was an inside job.

In a tweet early Thursday morning, Soulja asked fans to hit up e-commerce platform Shopify to help restore order. He tweeted, “My ex-cameraman hacked my site and took it down…lol at the haters… You can’t stop me. I only tried to help you.”

A Shopify Support Twitter account has since reached out to Soulja and asked him to send a DM so they can try to resolve the issue.

Fasho Thoughts:

Why does the cameraman even have the login info for something that sounds like it has nothing to do with shooting pictures or video?

Could this just be an easy out so he can blame someone else for screwing up the site?

Some folks think Soulja is a scammer because he keeps promoting these consumer electronics products that very few have actually received.

Soulja’s been in the headlines all week.

