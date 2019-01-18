SOULJA BOY: Soulja Watch Website Hacked

5 reads Leave a comment
Soulja Boy got hacked and he’s saying it was an inside job.
In a tweet early Thursday morning, Soulja asked fans to hit up e-commerce platform Shopify to help restore order. He tweeted, “My ex-cameraman hacked my site and took it down…lol at the haters… You can’t stop me. I only tried to help you.”
A Shopify Support Twitter account has since reached out to Soulja and asked him to send a DM so they can try to resolve the issue.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Why does the cameraman even have the login info for something that sounds like it has nothing to do with shooting pictures or video?
- Could this just be an easy out so he can blame someone else for screwing up the site?
- Some folks think Soulja is a scammer because he keeps promoting these consumer electronics products that very few have actually received.
- Soulja’s been in the headlines all week.
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours