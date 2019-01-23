CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Georgia Woman Sentenced To 43 Years For 16 Identity Fraud-Related Charges

0 reads
Leave a comment

(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office)

A Georgia woman was sentenced to 43 years in prison without the possibility of parole for 16 identity fraud-related charges, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It only took a jury 12 minutes to find 37-year-old Cara Ann Williams, also known as Kaesarea Williams guilty, Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston said in a news release.

She was reportedly found guilty of aggravated identity fraud, forgery, financial transaction car theft and false statements.

Williams worked at two businesses while using false identification documents. The documents reportedly belonged to a former friend of Williams’ and a person from North Carolina, the release said.

Police also said they found more forged documents and stolen credit cards in her possession. The release said Williams admitted to “many aspects of the crimes” during her testimony in court.

In addition to her sentence for these crimes, she also had a separate five-year prison sentence for unlawfully possessing a telephone in jail, the release said. That sentence was given to Williams on Dec. 18, and both sentences will be served concurrently.

Celebrity Jailbirds

36 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Jailbirds

Continue reading Celebrity Jailbirds

Celebrity Jailbirds

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia Woman Sentenced To 43 Years For 16 Identity Fraud-Related Charges was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close