3 People Arrested For Human Trafficking In Houston

ABC 13 reports, three people are accused of kidnapping a Houston woman and forcing her into prostitution.

Kevin Winston and Martina Chambers have reportedly been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, and trafficking of a person. Mikia Collins has reportedly been charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of a person.

The mother of a 20-year-old alleged victim told police her daughter was being held against her will.

The mother reportedly received a brief phone call from her daughter, who described being forced into prostitution. The victim was able use the cell phone of a man she had been sold to. She had been missing since Dec. 27.

Officers managed to find prostitution ads featuring photos of the victim. They contacted Winston and arranged a meeting at a Houston hotel.

During the meeting, the victim was recovered and all three suspects were taken into custody.

Police are glad they found her when they did, because the suspects were preparing to take her to New York the next day.

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times 23 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times 1. R. Kelly: 3 times 1 of 23 2. Snoop Dogg: 8 times 2 of 23 3. Diddy was arrested in 1999 for possession of a firearm and in 2015 after fighting with his son's coach. 3 of 23 4. T.I.: 7 times 4 of 23 5. Martin Sheen: 66 times 5 of 23 6. Bobby Brown: 7 times 6 of 23 7. Mike Tyson: 7 times 7 of 23 8. Robert Downey Jr.: 6 times 8 of 23 9. DMX: 13 times 9 of 23 10. Lil' Wayne: 4 times 10 of 23 11. Sean Penn: 6 times 11 of 23 12. O.J. Simpson: 5 times 12 of 23 13. Lindsay Lohan: 6 times 13 of 23 14. Chris Brown: 2 Times 14 of 23 15. Charlie Sheen: 3 times 15 of 23 16. The late James Brown: 8 times 16 of 23 17. Paris Hilton: 3 times 17 of 23 18. Foxy Brown: 7 times 18 of 23 19. Naomi Campbell: 3 times 19 of 23 20. Michelle Rodriguez: 5 times 20 of 23 21. George Michael: 7 times 21 of 23 22. Charles Barkley: 4 times 22 of 23 23. The late Amy Winehouse: 5 times 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

3 People Arrested For Human Trafficking In Houston was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com