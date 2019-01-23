Whaaaat?? Sidechick Shows Up To Wedding in Her Gown!

When having a side chick goes horribly wrong! I bet this guy wasn’t expecting for this to happen. His side chick shows up to his wedding in her own gown, ready to get married. The only problem is, he already has a bride. Check the video out below:

Wow! You can see the groom trying to diffuse the situation and it looks like one of the bridesmaids attempts to escort her out of the venue.

