CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

2PAC’S SEX ART SELLS FOR $21K At AUCTION

Where Would You Hang This Pic in Your Home?

0 reads
Leave a comment
KMEL Summer Jam 1992 - Mountain View CA

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

What can we say, sex sells. Late rapper, Tupac Shakur, just had a piece of sex art that he drew, sell at an auction for a little over $21K.

****Picture May Be Graphic To Some****

The drawings show Pac and his then-girlfriend, Desiree Smith, having sex on a couch, along with the words “Missing You Deeply” and “forever in love.” According to TMZ.com, the drawings were up for sale on December 24th by Steiner Auctions, where they reportedly received 10 bids. The artwork sold for $21,156.

 

2PAC’S SEX ART SELLS FOR $21K At AUCTION was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close