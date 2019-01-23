2PAC’S SEX ART SELLS FOR $21K At AUCTION

What can we say, sex sells. Late rapper, Tupac Shakur, just had a piece of sex art that he drew, sell at an auction for a little over $21K.

****Picture May Be Graphic To Some****

The drawings show Pac and his then-girlfriend, Desiree Smith, having sex on a couch, along with the words “Missing You Deeply” and “forever in love.” According to TMZ.com, the drawings were up for sale on December 24th by Steiner Auctions, where they reportedly received 10 bids. The artwork sold for $21,156.

