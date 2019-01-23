Furlough Cheesecake Sisters

The Russ Parr Morning Show
| 01.23.19
Furloughed Sisters Nikki Howard and Jaqi Wright turned an unfortunate situation into a full fledged business. Both sisters are furloughed as a result of the government shutdown and are now working for themselves.

The idea for the business came when Nikki made a cheesecake for their church’s New Years Eve party. Jaqi says it was so good that as she ate it she forgot about all of her problems. So, they “pooled” all of their resources to make this come to fruition.

Russ loves cheesecake and he said he knew theirs had to be good when he saw Ellen buy one for $20,000. Right now they offer two flavors, original and sweet potato. Visit thefurloughcheesecake.com to place an order.

Furlough Cheesecake Sisters was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
