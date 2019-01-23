DL’s GED Section: MLK Day

On Monday we celebrated Martin Luther King Day and DL finds it funny how people who stand for the opposite of what Dr. King believed in like to quote him. For example, Mike Pence. Pence quoted Dr. King and went on and on about how much he agreed with the quote on democracy. But, DL says the truth is that Trump supporters would have hated Dr. King.

