Being asked on a date is flattering, but not all invitations should be accepted. You should probably turn down a date that involves his kids, fast food, or being at church. Church might not seem like a bad date, but for a first date it is. First dates are about talking and getting to know each other, you can’t do that during the sermon.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 First Dates You Should Say No To was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: