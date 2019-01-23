CLOSE
Now Hold Up !! KFC is Debuting A Gravy Scented Candle

KFC To Stop Using Trans Fats

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Now just wait a minute I’m all for scented candle and good smells in my house but I’m not sure I want it to smell like the food I cook. So I am not looking to try out KFC scented candle that smells like Gravy, although their gravy be smelling so damn good. I will pass on this.

How about you will you be trying out this KFC Gravy Candle?

 

Now Hold Up !! KFC is Debuting A Gravy Scented Candle was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

