3 reads Leave a comment
Now just wait a minute I’m all for scented candle and good smells in my house but I’m not sure I want it to smell like the food I cook. So I am not looking to try out KFC scented candle that smells like Gravy, although their gravy be smelling so damn good. I will pass on this.
How about you will you be trying out this KFC Gravy Candle?
19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
1. Jourdan DunnSource: 1 of 19
2. Kourtney KardashianSource: 2 of 19
3. June AmbroseSource: 3 of 19
4. Chrissy TeigenSource: 4 of 19
5. KelisSource: 5 of 19
6. KelisSource: 6 of 19
7. OprahSource: 7 of 19
8. OprahSource: 8 of 19
9. Ayesha CurrySource: 9 of 19
10. Ayesha CurrySource: 10 of 19
11. Tamar BraxtonSource: 11 of 19
12. Tamar BraxtonSource: 12 of 19
13. 2 ChainzSource: 13 of 19
14. 2 ChainzSource: 14 of 19
15. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource: 15 of 19
16. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource: 16 of 19
17. Angela SimmonsSource: 17 of 19
18. Angela SimmonsSource: 18 of 19
19. John LegendSource: 19 of 19
Now Hold Up !! KFC is Debuting A Gravy Scented Candle was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
comments – add yours