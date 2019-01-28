SAG AWARDS: Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Black Panther Win Top Honors

Rami Malek was named best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody and Glenn Close won best actress for The Wife at Sunday’s SAG Awards. Black Panther took the cast ensemble trophy.

Rami’s win solidifies his front-runner status at the Oscars. SAG best actor winners have taken the Oscar 13 times in the past 14 years. He thanked Freddy Mercury in his acceptance speech, saying, “I get the power from him stepping up and living your best life.”

Close has a good chance at winning an Oscar, too. SAG best actress winners have won the Oscar the last six years in a row.

In the TV categories, Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Tony Shalhoub, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) were among the winners.

Alan Alda received the SAG Life Achievement Award.

WINNERS LIST:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek , Bohemian Rhapsody

, Bohemian Rhapsody Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Glenn Close , The Wife

, The Wife Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali , Green Book

, Green Book Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Emily Blunt , A Quiet Place

, A Quiet Place Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Black Panther

Black Panther Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Darren Criss , Assassination of Gianni Versace

, Assassination of Gianni Versace Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Patricia Arquette , Escape at Dannemora

, Escape at Dannemora Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman , Ozark

, Ozark Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Sandra Oh , Killing Eve

, Killing Eve Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series : Tony Shalhoub , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

: , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series : Rachel Brosnahan , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

: , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: This Is Us

This Is Us Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Glow

Glow Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Black Panther

Also On 100.3: