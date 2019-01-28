CLOSE
SAG AWARDS: Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Black Panther Win Top Honors

Rami Malek was named best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody and Glenn Close won best actress for The Wife at Sunday’s SAG Awards. Black Panther took the cast ensemble trophy.

Rami’s win solidifies his front-runner status at the Oscars. SAG best actor winners have taken the Oscar 13 times in the past 14 years. He thanked Freddy Mercury in his acceptance speech, saying, “I get the power from him stepping up and living your best life.”

Close has a good chance at winning an Oscar, too. SAG best actress winners have won the Oscar the last six years in a row.

In the TV categories, Jason Bateman (Ozark)Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)Tony Shalhoub, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) were among the winners.

Alan Alda received the SAG Life Achievement Award.

WINNERS LIST:

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Rami MalekBohemian Rhapsody
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Glenn CloseThe Wife
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala AliGreen Book
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Emily BluntA Quiet Place
  • Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Black Panther
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Darren CrissAssassination of Gianni Versace
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Patricia ArquetteEscape at Dannemora
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason BatemanOzark
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Sandra OhKilling Eve
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy SeriesTony ShalhoubThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy SeriesRachel BrosnahanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: This Is Us
  • Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Glow
  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion PictureBlack Panther
