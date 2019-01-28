CLOSE
This Singer Got Harry Styles Face Tattooed On Her Cheek

'One Direction' Attend 'El Hormiguero' Tv Show

Source: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty

Once upon a time, “tat my name on it” was a real thing. Well, what happens if you happen to tattoo somebody’s face … on your face?

That’s what happened when singer Kelsy Karter proved that her love for Harry Styles is far beyond just permanent. The massive tattoo is on her right cheek and she debuted the new tattoo — complete with Harry’s initials in a heart — on Instagram over the weekend.

“Mama, Look what I made me do,” she captioned.

mama, look what i made me do

Now, why did Karter get the tattoo? To celebrate Styles’ upcoming birthday this Friday. Earlier this month, she shared a tweet saying, “Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday…” To top it off, she made a full music video for her ode to the former One Direction singer, “Harry.” Last July, she told I-D that she believes she’s the female version of Styles and would love to collaborate with him. “I really want to work with him. Let’s work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I’m getting a song on his album,” she said.

This Singer Got Harry Styles Face Tattooed On Her Cheek was originally published on radionowhouston.com

