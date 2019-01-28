Donald Trump reopened the government to change the headlines from Roger Stone’s arrest. Literally that morning the narrative was all about another one of Trump’s buddies being arrested, but being the narcissist that he is, Trump had to change it. Russ doesn’t believe Trump will ever shut the government down again because it makes him look bad and it upset his rich friends.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: Donald Trump Is A Narcissist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 19 hours ago

Also On 100.3: