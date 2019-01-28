REPORT: Hillary Clinton Could Be Running For President…Yet Again!!

Hillary Clinton might give a presidential run a third go next year. The former first lady is reportedly open to launching another campaign.

“Clinton is telling people that she’s not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020,” CNN‘s Jeff Zeleny reported on Sunday (Jan. 27). “I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying ‘look, I’m not closing the doors to this.’”

After winning the popular vote in 2016 but losing the electoral college and race to Donald Trump, investigations have been launched into possible corruption that swayed the outcome. So it’s not surprising that Clinton and her supporters would still have their sights on the Oval Office.

Still, it’s unlikely the Clinton will announce an official 2020 presidential campaign.

“It does not mean that there’s a campaign-in-waiting, or a plan in the works,” Zeleny said while a close friend to Clinton told CNN, “it would surprise me greatly if she actually did it.”

