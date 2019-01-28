Singer is not here for anyone coming for victims or protecting Robert Kelly now that ‘Surviving R Kelly’ is out the bag. Sparkle is also letting people know that they better be careful what they say to her cause it might turn around on you, then she is gonna have you wear those shoes that seem to fit you.

Singer Erykah Badu and actress Taraji P. Henson took to their own platforms to speak their own opinion of R Kelly and the documentary ‘Surviving R Kelly whether that was prayer or their own thoughts of who is to blame. The trolls came for both ladies. Both ladies say they were miss understood, that they were not condoning R Kelly’s actions.

Sparkle however has something to say about what these ladies said and about how they were way out of line.

Take a look at what Sparkle had to say below.

Singer Sparkle Gives Erykah Badu And Taraji P. Henson A Reality Check was originally published on wzakcleveland.com