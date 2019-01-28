CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

15-Year-Old Girl Missing From Southeast DC

0 reads
Leave a comment

Fox 5 DC reports, police are searching for a 15-year-old missing from Southeast, D.C.

Danielle Nicole Wilson was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, January 25 in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Wilson is described as a Black female with a medium complexion. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She currently has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants and a white shirt.

10 Celebs Who Became Parents As Teenagers

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Celebs Who Became Parents As Teenagers

Continue reading 10 Celebs Who Became Parents As Teenagers

10 Celebs Who Became Parents As Teenagers

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

15-Year-Old Girl Missing From Southeast DC was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close