Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Teenage Girl Asleep In Bed Wounded During Drive-By Shooting

0 reads
Leave a comment

A 14-year-old Houston girl is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting overnight.

The girl was reportedly inside the home asleep in her bed when she was shot in the leg.

KHOU 11 reports, investigators say they don’t have a motive in the shooting yet.

A gray vehicle reportedly pulled up in front of a house on around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and two males started shooting at a car and the front of the home. The men reportedly had 9mm and 40-caliber guns.

A mother and her three children were inside the home. Her 14-year-old daughter was struck in the leg while she was asleep in bed.

No one else was hit.

“They’re nice people. I mean, I see them every day. My child goes to school with them, they board the bus with them every day, nice people. So just, the random shooting of it man, it’s unacceptable man,” neighbor Nate Flores told the station.

If you have any information contact Houston Police.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teenage Girl Asleep In Bed Wounded During Drive-By Shooting was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close