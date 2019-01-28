CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

High Fashion Kink: 3 Thoughts Now That The Harness Is Taking Over The Red Carpet

This trend could be here to stay.

0 reads
Leave a comment
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

On Sunday, stars of the Black Panther showed up and showed out at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Along with winning Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the thespians of Wakanda also destroyed the red carpet with lewks for the ancestors. However, despite the turtleneck greatness from Chadwick Boseman or the Black-don’t-crack aura from people like Angela Bassett, one BP star had critics and fans more…divided.

Michael B. Jordan showed up in a cross-body Louis Vuitton harness that was splattered with the label’s signature monogram. The watercolors of pink, lilac, white and black hit against Jordan’s double-breasted navy and black suit. Peep a closer look below…

Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown

Source: Splash News / Splash News

While some thirsty commentators were here for the floral-looking harness…

Others took a more critical, direct approach…

 

Michael B isn’t the first star to bring harnesses to the red carpet either. The unorthodox accessory has the potential to become a popular trend.

According to Vogue, we have the head of Louis Vuitton’s menswear Virgil Abloh to thank.

The designer revealed “harness-wear” at a presentation for his Spring 2019 collection and it didn’t take long for big names to notice the look.

First, Call Me by Your Name star Timothy Chalamet wore a Black sequined harness at the 76th Golden Globes…

 

Then actor, singer and model Kris Wu debuted a black leather harness look at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2019 show in Paris…

 

With Michael B. taking the reigns…or the harness, it’s clear this trend might not be leaving anytime soon.

With that being said, certain conclusions can be made about the impact harnesses can have on the culture. Hit the next pages to find out what they are!

High Fashion Kink: 3 Thoughts Now That The Harness Is Taking Over The Red Carpet was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close