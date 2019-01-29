Ohio Catholic School Closed Due To Over 100 Flu Cases

The flu literally took down an entire school.

Many cases of the flu have been reported at St. Matthew Catholic School that over 100 students did not attend on Monday. So many students suffering from the flu that the school will be closed on Tuesday.

Catholic Diocese of Columbus says right now 107 cases have been reported and are expected to see more.

In order to fight the virus, the school will be desensitized on Tuesday while the school is closed.

Source: 10TV

