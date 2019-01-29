CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Catholic School Closed Due To Over 100 Flu Cases

0 reads
Leave a comment

The flu literally took down an entire school.

Many cases of the flu have been reported at St. Matthew Catholic School that over 100 students did not attend on Monday. So many students suffering from the flu that the school will be closed on Tuesday.

Catholic Diocese of Columbus says right now 107 cases have been reported and are expected to see more.

In order to fight the virus, the school will be desensitized on Tuesday while the school is closed.

City School Tour : South High School

8 photos Launch gallery

City School Tour : South High School

Continue reading City School Tour : South High School

City School Tour : South High School

Source: 10TV

Ohio Catholic School Closed Due To Over 100 Flu Cases was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close