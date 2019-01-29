CLOSE
Black Panther will be back in AMC theaters for Black History Month…FOR FREE!

Black Panther stills

Source: Black Panther / Marvel

The Walt Disney Company announced today on Twitter that Black Panther will be headed back to select theaters to celebrate Black History Month.

“Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth from Feb 1-7 at participating AMC theaters. Tickets are free!”CEO and chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Robert IgerIger tweeted Monday.

According to the company, there will be two showings per day at each participating theater. Disney will also give a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) in furthering its mission to help minority students access and move to and through college.

“Black Panther” grossed $700 million in North American box office and another $647 million internationally.

“‘Black Panther’ is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” said Bob Iger, chairman, and chief executive officer. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of ‘Black Panther’ in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

So even if you already have seen the movie, own it on DVD or whatever, go out to your local AMC theatre next week and support a great cause.

AMC Easton Town Center 30, AMC Lennox 24 and AMC Dublin Village 18 will all be showing Black Panther.

Source: Variety

The Oscars are notoriously White washed, but this year Black Hollywood is laced throughout the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards. While movies The Favourite and Roma lead nominations with 10 nods a piece, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Greenbook and If Beale Street Could Talk earned nominations in multiple categories. Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Green Book scored “Best Picture” nominations and Spike Lee earned his first best director nomination for BlacKkKlansman. “Wow, wow, wow. The word I keep coming back to is proud. Proud of our cast and crew with all the work we put into this amazing, yet still timely story. I’m grateful to Barry Jenkins for creating this beautiful role out of the great James Baldwin’s words. Collaborating with Barry has been a highlight of my career and this recognition is icing on the cake! And thank you to The Academy!” Regina King, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the Barry Jenkins adaptation of the classic James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk, said this about her nomination. “It’s such an honor to be in the company of peers and legends I admire. And even more, it fills my heart to have James Baldwin’s name and work associated with the Academy I’m proud to be a member of. On behalf of the Beale Street family, my endless thanks to the Academy for once again acknowledging me, my friends and James Baldwin.” The Oscars air live on Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC. Check out the nominations, below:    

Black Panther will be back in AMC theaters for Black History Month…FOR FREE! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

