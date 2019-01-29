Black Panther will be back in AMC theaters for Black History Month…FOR FREE!

The Walt Disney Company announced today on Twitter that Black Panther will be headed back to select theaters to celebrate Black History Month.

“Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth from Feb 1-7 at participating AMC theaters. Tickets are free!”CEO and chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Robert IgerIger tweeted Monday.

According to the company, there will be two showings per day at each participating theater. Disney will also give a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) in furthering its mission to help minority students access and move to and through college.

“Black Panther” grossed $700 million in North American box office and another $647 million internationally.

“‘Black Panther’ is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” said Bob Iger, chairman, and chief executive officer. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of ‘Black Panther’ in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

So even if you already have seen the movie, own it on DVD or whatever, go out to your local AMC theatre next week and support a great cause.

AMC Easton Town Center 30, AMC Lennox 24 and AMC Dublin Village 18 will all be showing Black Panther.

Source: Variety

