Prayers up for Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy‘s daughter Alaiya as she underwent emergency brain surgery over the weekend, TMZ reports. Alaiya suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain, and needed the procedure to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids. Alaiya was born 3 months premature and weighed only one pound when she was born. Surgery went well according to Alexis Skyy’s IG and the parents remain by young Alaiya’s side.

Fetty Wap & Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Undergoes Emergency Surgery was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Written By: A-Plus Posted 16 hours ago

