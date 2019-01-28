Jeannie Mai Confirms She’s Dating Young Jeezy But Says They Don’t Have A “Label” To Define Them [VIDEO]

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and a recent picture of Young Jeezy and Jeannie Mai of The Real has fans speculating on if the two are dating or not.

Over the weekend, actress Malika Haqq shared a photo with a group of her friends, Lori Harvey and Jeannie. Pictured behind them were their boyfriend’s rapper O.T. Genesais, and singer Trey Songz, while Jeannie can be seen in front of Jeezy. See the picture below:

As expected, since the other two ladies had their boyfriends with them, everyone started questioning if Jeezy and Jeannie are coupled up as well.

Well on Monday’s show, Jeannie finally spoke about the rumors and stated that the two “don’t really have a label.”

“You guys know that I am multi-dating and Jeezy and I hangout.” Mai confirmed. “He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we are doing, we are just having a good time together, you know, honestly.”

So there you have it, they are having good time together but not defining it. We will have to wait and see if it turns into more.

Hit the play button below to watch the video and see to what else Jeannie and the rest of The Real had to say about this budding romance with Jeezy.

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 18 hours ago

