CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

R. KELLY: NY Criminal Case Dropped

12 reads
Leave a comment

R. Kelly has managed to escape prosecution in a New York assault case, due to a lack of evidence.

The disgraced singer was accused of transmitting herpes to Faith Rodgers, who was 19 years old at the time of the alleged encounter. Faith says she looked like she was only 14 when they hooked up, and he even told her that she could tell him the truth about how old she really is, even if that was just 16.

Faith alleged the singer locked her up for refusing to engage in specific sexual acts and filmed her nonconsensually. But because the Long Island, New York hotel where it all went down doesn’t have video or photo evidence, the criminal case has been closed. There’s still an open civil suit.

Faith also attempted a criminal complaint in Dallas, which was closed because the crime happened out of the court’s jurisdiction. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is just one of his many legal problems. The rest aren’t all going away that easy.
  • There are also criminal investigations in Georgia and Illinois, plus we’ve heard the FBI is asking about Kells, too.
  • Seems like it’s way more exhausting to fight these allegations on a daily basis than take ownership of the problem.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Case , criminal , donjuanfasho , Dropped , fasho celebrity news , NY , R. Kelly

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close