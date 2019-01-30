R. KELLY: NY Criminal Case Dropped

R. Kelly has managed to escape prosecution in a New York assault case, due to a lack of evidence.

The disgraced singer was accused of transmitting herpes to Faith Rodgers, who was 19 years old at the time of the alleged encounter. Faith says she looked like she was only 14 when they hooked up, and he even told her that she could tell him the truth about how old she really is, even if that was just 16.

Faith alleged the singer locked her up for refusing to engage in specific sexual acts and filmed her nonconsensually. But because the Long Island, New York hotel where it all went down doesn’t have video or photo evidence, the criminal case has been closed. There’s still an open civil suit.

Faith also attempted a criminal complaint in Dallas, which was closed because the crime happened out of the court’s jurisdiction. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is just one of his many legal problems. The rest aren’t all going away that easy.

There are also criminal investigations in Georgia and Illinois, plus we’ve heard the FBI is asking about Kells, too.

Seems like it’s way more exhausting to fight these allegations on a daily basis than take ownership of the problem.

