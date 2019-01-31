CARDI B: Returns To Offset

It’s official: Cardi B and Offset are back together. TMZ reports this morning that she’s returned to their Atlanta home. Conveniently, a few days before the Super Bowl.

Cardi left Offset in December after he got caught with side chicks.

But Cardi didn’t go far because she wanted their daughter to have a father. Another thing, which Cardi admitted a lot, was how much she missed the sex. Around Christmas, they vacationed in Puerto Rico for “sex with the ex.”

Taken together, Cardi accepted Offset’s apologies and he promised that his days of cheating are over. He supposedly changed his number so that only Cardi and business managers are in his contacts. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Offset pledged “no groupies” this Super Bowl weekend.

Hotels are sold out for the Super Bowl. His place is a cheap and she’s free to leave once the game is over.

This summer, they’re performing together at the Wireless Festival in London.

