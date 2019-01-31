CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

CARDI B: Returns To Offset

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s official: Cardi B and Offset are back together. TMZ reports this morning that she’s returned to their Atlanta home. Conveniently, a few days before the Super Bowl.

Cardi left Offset in December after he got caught with side chicks.

But Cardi didn’t go far because she wanted their daughter to have a father. Another thing, which Cardi admitted a lot, was how much she missed the sex. Around Christmas, they vacationed in Puerto Rico for “sex with the ex.”

Taken together, Cardi accepted Offset’s apologies and he promised that his days of cheating are over. He supposedly changed his number so that only Cardi and business managers are in his contacts.  (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Offset pledged “no groupies” this Super Bowl weekend.
  • Hotels are sold out for the Super Bowl. His place is a cheap and she’s free to leave once the game is over.
  • This summer, they’re performing together at the Wireless Festival in London.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

cardi b , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , offset , returns , TO

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close