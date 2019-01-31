Donald Trump has shown us over and over again that he is not the President of the United States but the “President of the MAGA hat wearers.” DL says he is the only president that has made no effort to reach out to then other side. Trump only cares about his “fans” and only does things that his base likes. For example, when the government was shutdown he said not to worry because it was mostly democrats suffering. Another example is when the Charlottesville rally happened he didn’t speak out against hate and violence, he said that there are good people on both sides.

DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Is The President Of MAGA Hat Wearers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

