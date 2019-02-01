CLOSE
Future History Makers
HomeFuture History Makers

Future History Maker Representing Change: Tyran Stallings

1 reads
Leave a comment
Tyran Stallings

Source: Danita Johnson photography / Danita Johnson photography

Tyran Stallings is a workaholic entrepreneur with an unwavering love of community.  A Cincinnati native, Tyran is a proud graduate of Walnut Hills High school and The Ohio State University.  During his 15 years as an educator, Stallings spent his summers investing in his entrepreneurial spirit, monetizing his passions for music and art by founding Quiet Studio and Trademark Media Group.

Tyran currently invests in real estate and operates Goal Getters Consulting, llc. providing educational programming and training to dozens of schools locally and nationally.  In 2014 Tyran founded The DAD Initiative, Inc., a non-profit focused on the development of African American youth, families, and communities through innovative, multifaceted programming.

The organization has served over 1000 young men and women in the Tristate area to date and continues to grow, with programs spanning from workforce development to community health. Stallings currently sits on the executive boards of the Hamilton County Community Action Agency, where he chairs the marketing/public relations committee, and also Children Inc, where he sits on the program development and marketing committees.

When Tyran isn’t working (which is rare) he can be found answering to his boss/wife Rachel and bragging on their talented son Tariq.

black history month represent change cincinnati

Source: CS / Radio One

Famous Ohioans
23 photos

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close