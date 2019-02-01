CLOSE
DONALD TRUMP: Calls Wall Talks “Waste of Time”

Donald Trump said Thursday that the talks over of his proposed border wall are “a waste of time” and will likely act on his own when they’re officially over in two weeks.

Trump said, “I think Nancy Pelosi is hurting our country very badly by doing what’s she doing and, ultimately, I think I’ve set the table very nicely.”

While Trump wouldn’t confirm that he plans to declare a national emergency to get funding to build the wall, he added, “I’ve set the table. I’ve set the stage for doing what I’m going to do.” (The New York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Is shutting down the government because he didn’t get his way how he “set the table”?
  • In the same interview, Trump also once again dismissed the probe into Russian meddling and speaking to Roger Stone about WikiLeaks.
  • The interview took place after Trump reached out to the publisher of The New York Times for an off-the-record dinner. He declined saying he’d prefer an on-the-record interview and Trump said yes.
