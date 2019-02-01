BEYONCE: Stop Eating Meat, Win Sweet Seats

If you’re thinking about going vegetarian, Beyonce has an offer that will make the drastic dietary change more tempting.

Beyonce’s new Greenprint initiative encourages fans to try a plant-based diet for at least one month. Submit proof that you went all the way and you’ll have a chance to win free Beyonce and Jay-Z concert tickets. The Carters even have a once-in-a-lifetime offer of “up to 30 years” of free tickets, and all you have to do is submit your meal plan for a chance to win.

You have from now until April 22nd to take part in the Greenprint Project. Check out TheGreenprintProject.com for more info.

Fasho Thoughts:

Beyonce’s personal trainer actually put out a cookbook called The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet.

I love the idea of the Carters still doing shows together in 70 years. Can you say Vegas residency?

I mean, your health should be enough of a reason to do this, but some free concert tickets makes this an even sweeter deal.

Maybe we should thank Beyonce for incentivizing us to get our beach bodies right before the summer.

You’ve been eating and drinking and not caring all this time, and now you’re going to change your ways for some Beyonce tickets?

Also On 100.3: