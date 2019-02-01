BEYONCE: Stop Eating Meat, Win Sweet Seats

2 reads Leave a comment
If you’re thinking about going vegetarian, Beyonce has an offer that will make the drastic dietary change more tempting.
Beyonce’s new Greenprint initiative encourages fans to try a plant-based diet for at least one month. Submit proof that you went all the way and you’ll have a chance to win free Beyonce and Jay-Z concert tickets. The Carters even have a once-in-a-lifetime offer of “up to 30 years” of free tickets, and all you have to do is submit your meal plan for a chance to win.
You have from now until April 22nd to take part in the Greenprint Project. Check out TheGreenprintProject.com for more info.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Beyonce’s personal trainer actually put out a cookbook called The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet.
- I love the idea of the Carters still doing shows together in 70 years. Can you say Vegas residency?
- I mean, your health should be enough of a reason to do this, but some free concert tickets makes this an even sweeter deal.
- Maybe we should thank Beyonce for incentivizing us to get our beach bodies right before the summer.
- You’ve been eating and drinking and not caring all this time, and now you’re going to change your ways for some Beyonce tickets?
