Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought The F**k Back.’

The "Empire" actor and singer set the record straight in his first public appearance since falling victim to a vicious racist and homophobic attack last week.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

In his first public appearance since his vicious racist and homophobic attack, Jussie Smollett is finally speaking out what about happened to him.

According to Out Magazine, on Saturday night during a concert in West Hollywood, the “Empire” actor and singer stressed to the crowd that he is still healing, but felt compelled to be there that night.

“I’m not fully healed yet but I’m going to and I’m going to stand strong with y’all. I had to be here tonight,” Smollett said to a sold out crowd. “I couldn’t let those motherfuckers win!

“I will always stand for love.  Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love,” he said.

He made sure to address the rumors that he made the attack up.

“There’s been a lot of stuff that’s been said about me that’s absolutely not true,” he said.

“I’m okay…I had to be here tonight. I won’t let them win,” adding, “I was bruised, but my ribs were not cracked. They were not broken.”

“I went to the doctor immediately. Frank Gatson drove me. I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform, but said to take care obviously. And above all, I fought the fuck back.”

The crowd then cheered.

“I’m the gay Tupac,” he quipped.

Prior to his performance, members of his family also took to the stage to make a statement about their loved-one’s attack.

As we previously reported, last Tuesday Jussie was reportedly attacked by MAGA supporters, in Chicago, who brutally beat him and left him with a fractured rib before putting a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him, TMZ reports. He was treated at Northwestern Memorial before being discharged.

Smollett was reportedly walking out the subway at around 2am when two men, wearing ski-masks approached him and asked, “Aren’t you that fa**ot ‘Empire’ n*gga?”

The culprits reportedly yelled, “This is MAGA country” during the attack.

Days before the incident (which is being investigated as a hate crime), a threatening letter addressed to Jussie was sent to Fox Studios Chicago with the words, “You will die black f**.”

Chicago Police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest who are wanted in connection with the brutal and possible hate crime committed against Jussie Smollett.

CPD released images of two “persons of interest” in the case Wednesday and are still looking for the men involved.

We’re just glad to see Jussie is in good spirits and on the mend.

Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought The F**k Back.’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

