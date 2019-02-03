CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  brought to you by Al B Sure! Tonight, Ericka is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Ericka is in her mid 30’s and for 3 months she’s been working at one of the top legal firms in the country. Ericka was extremely excited to secure this new position but there’s one downfall. Ericka says she’s the only black woman in her office. She even says at times she’s uncomfortable by her co workers comments from both men and women. Tonight Ericka wants to know since it’s only been 3 months should she hang in there and sacrifice her peace of mind  for a little while just to get the experience she needs or find a new place of employment as soon as possible because things may get worse before they get better.

