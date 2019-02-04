2 reads Leave a comment
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Chloe x Halle performed a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful” Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LIII.
The Atlanta, GA natives are a product of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment label and also star on the Freeform show “Grown-ish.”
Press play above to get into their performance.
Related: Gladys Knight Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII
Chloe x Halle Belt Out ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours