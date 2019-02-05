CLOSE
GRAMMY AWARDS: R&B Picks

We’re less than a week away out from the 61st Grammy Awards. Today, we’re previewing the R&B categories.

Despite Jay-Z’s sometimes contentious relationship with the Grammys, it’s likely that industry voters will give the nod to The Carters Everything Is Love, which was easily the most dominant album in the Best R&B Performance category.

Best R&B Song is more of a tossup. Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” has great odds, as it was the earworm that was stuck in many people’s heads last summer, with a number of official and unofficial remixes giving it a big boost. But don’t count out J. Cole and Miguel’s “Come Through and Chill” or industry darling Childish Gambino’s “Feels Like Summer.”

For Best Urban Contemporary Album, Jay-Z and Beyonce once again have great odds to add some gold to the Carter family trophy case. But it’d be cool to see someone else from Queen Bey’s world get the shine this time — we’re rooting for Chloe and Halle.

The Grammys air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night on CBS. Check back tomorrow for our picks in in the rap categories

Don Juan Fasho

