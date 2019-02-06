Cincinnati: Rain In The Tri-State!

If you woke up this morning and drove into work or took your kids to school, then you drove in all of this rain.

Well, get ready for 48 hrs of nothing but rain.

Gloomy and foggy conditions continue Wednesday night along with a few showers. Temperatures will remain steady before midnight in the mid-40s as a warm front brings temperatures up to the mid and even upper 50s by Thursday.

It looks like the rain will continue until Thursday (WLWT)

