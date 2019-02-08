CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

GRAMMY AWARDS: Nominees List

0 reads
Leave a comment
  • GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINEES

 

1 – RECORD OF THE YEAR

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone f/ 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

 

2 – ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cardi BInvasion of Privacy

Brandi CarlileBy the Way, I Forgive You

DrakeScorpion

H.E.R.

Post MaloneBeerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle MonáeDirty Computer

Kacey MusgravesGolden Hour

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By

 

3 – SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib (Drake)

“In My Blood” – Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” – Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (Childish Gambino)

 

4 – BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

 

5 – BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”

Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

 

6 – BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Christina Aguilera f/ Demi Lovato – “Fall in Line”

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – “’S Wonderful”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Maroon 5 f/ Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake f/ Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

 

7 – BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Tony Bennett & Diana KrallLove Is Here to Stay

Willie NelsonMy Way

Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me

SealStandards (Deluxe)

Barbra StreisandThe Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!

 

8 – BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Camila CabelloCamila

Kelly ClarksonMeaning of Life

Ariana GrandeSweetener

Shawn Mendes

PinkBeautiful Trauma

Taylor SwiftReputation

 

9 – BEST DANCE RECORDING

Above & Beyond f/ Richard Bedford – “Northern Soul”

Disclosure (f/ Fatoumata Diawara) – “Ultimatum”

Fisher – “Losing It”

Silk City & Dua Lipa f/ Diplo & Mark Ronson – “Electricity”

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

 

10 – BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Jon HopkinsSingularity

JusticeWoman Worldwide

Sofi TukkerTreehouse

SOPHIEOil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTALune Rouge

 

12 – BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

THE FEVER 333 – “Made an America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

 

13 – BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

High on Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

 

14 – BEST ROCK SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“Black Smoke Rising” – Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” – Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” – Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes (Bring Me the Horizon)

“Masseduction” – Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)

“Rats” – Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer (Ghost)

 

15 – BEST ROCK ALBUM

Alice in ChainsRainier Fog

Fall Out BoyM A N I A

GhostPrequelle

Greta Van FleetFrom the Fires

WeezerPacific Daydream

 

16 – BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic MonkeysTranquility Base Hotel + Casino

BeckColors

BjörkUtopia

David ByrneAmerican Utopia

St. VincentMasseduction

 

17 – BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters – “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”

H.E.R. f/ Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

 

18 – BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”

Bettye LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight”

MAJOR. – “Honest”

PJ Morton f/ Yebba – “How Deep Is Your Love”

Charlie Wilson f/ Lalah Hathaway – “Made for Love”

 

19 – BEST R&B SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)

“Come Through and Chill” – Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi (Miguel F/ J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” – Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” – Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon (Toni Braxton)

 

20 – BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

The CartersEverything Is Love

Chloe x HalleThe Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and The Drumhedz

MiguelWar & Leisure

Meshell NdegeocelloVentriloquism

 

21 – BEST R&B ALBUM

Toni BraxtonSex & Cigarettes

Leon BridgesGood Thing

Lalah HathawayHonestly

H.E.R.

PJ MortonGumbo Unplugged (Live)

 

22 – BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice for What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson.Paak – “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

 

23 – BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

Christina Aguilera f/ Goldlink – “Like I Do”

6lack f/ J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone f/ 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

 

24 – BEST RAP SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib (Drake)

“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” – R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet (Eminem f/ Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” – Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” – K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson (Jay Rock)

 

25 – BEST RAP ALBUM

Cardi BInvasion of Privacy

Mac MillerSwimming

Nipsey HussleVictory Lap

Pusha T Daytona

Travis ScottAstroworld

 

26 – BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Loretta Lynn – “Wouldn’t It Be Great?”

Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”

Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”

Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”

Keith Urban – “Parallel Line”

 

27 – BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Maren Morris f/ Vince Gill – “Dear Hate”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

 

28 – BEST COUNTRY SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“Break Up in the End” – Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” – Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris (Maren Morris f/ Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” – Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy” – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” – Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna (Little Big Town)

 

29 – BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Kelsea BalleriniUnapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves Golden Hour

Chris StapletonFrom A Room: Volume 2

 

45 – BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

Sean Ardoin – “Kick Rocks”

Jon Batiste – “Saint James Infirmary Blues”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Anderson East – “All on My Mind”

Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”

 

46 – BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“All the Trouble” – Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright (Lee Ann Womack)

“Build a Bridge” – Jeff Tweedy (Mavis Staples)

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

“Knockin’ on Your Screen Door” – Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)

“Summer’s End” – Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)

 

47 – BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Brandi CarlileBy the Way, I Forgive You

Bettye LaVetteThings Have Changed

John PrineThe Tree of Forgiveness

Lee Ann WomackThe Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone

Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth

 

49 – BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun TrioSomething Smells Funky ‘Round Here

Cedric Burnside – Benton County Relic

Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive and Well

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite No Mercy in This Land

Maria MuldaurDon’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker)

 

50 – BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Fantastic Negrito – Please Don’t Be Dead

Teresa James and The Rhythm Tramps Here in Babylon

Danielle Nicole – Cry No More

Boz ScaggsOut of the Blues

Victor Wainwright and The Train

 

51 – BEST FOLK ALBUM

Joan BaezWhistle Down the Wind

Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys

Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads

Iron & Wine – Weed Garden

Punch Brothers – All Ashore

 

53 – BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Black UhuruAs the World Turns

EtanaReggae Forever

Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises

Protoje A Matter of Time

Sting & Shaggy – 44/876

 

56 – BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM  (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Courtney B. Vance Accessory to War

David Sedaris – Calypso

Questlove – Creative Quest

Jimmy CarterFaith – A Journey for All

Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn

 

57 – BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred ArmisenStandup for Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

 

58 – BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

The Band’s Visit

Carousel

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, John Legend et al)

My Fair Lady

Once on This Island

 

59 – BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Call Me by Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

 

60 – BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Coco

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

61 – BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Mystery of Love” – Sufjan Stevens (Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me” – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez (Miguel f/ Natalia Lafourcade)

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is Me” – Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

 

65 – BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Be the Cowboy (Mitski)

Love Yourself: Tear (BTS)

Masseduction (St. Vincent)

The Offering (The Chairman)

Well Kept Thing (Foxhole)

 

66 – BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

Guns n’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction (Locked n’ Loaded Box)

DecemberistsI’ll Be Your Girl

Grateful DeadPacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic

Johnny NicholasToo Many Bad Habits

 

67 – BEST ALBUM NOTES

Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924

4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings of America’s Iconic Instrument

The 1960 Time Sessions (Sonny Clark Trio)

The Product of Our Souls: The Sound and Sway of James Reese Europe’s Society Orchestra

Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Bob Dylan)

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris

 

68 – BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Milk Carton KidsAll the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn’t Do

BeckColors

BahamasEarthtones

Chromeo Head Over Heels

Charlie PuthVoicenotes

 

70 – PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

 

71 – BEST REMIXED RECORDING

LSD – “Audio (CID Remix)”

Charlie Puth – “How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)”

Gabriel & Dresden f/ Sub Teal – “Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)”

Kygo f/ Justin Jesso – “Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)”

Haim – “Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)”

 

72 – BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Alan Parsons ProjectEye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske JentekorFolketoner

Matthew Guard & SkylarkSeven Words From the Cross

Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & ChoirSommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg

Engine-Earz Experiment – Symbol

 

83 – BEST MUSIC VIDEO

The Carters – “Apes***”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Tierra Whack – “MUMBO JUMBO”

 

84 – BEST MUSIC FILM

Eric ClaptonLife in 12 Bars

Whitney Houston – Whitney

Quincy Jones – Quincy

Itzhak Perlman – Itzhak

Elvis Presley The King

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Grammy Awards , List , Nominees

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close