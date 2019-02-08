GRAMMY AWARDS: Nominees List

- GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINEES
1 – RECORD OF THE YEAR
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Post Malone f/ 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
2 – ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
H.E.R.
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By
3 – SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)
“God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib (Drake)
“In My Blood” – Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton (Shawn Mendes)
“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)
“The Middle” – Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
“This Is America” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (Childish Gambino)
4 – BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
5 – BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Beck – “Colors”
Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”
Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”
Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
6 – BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Christina Aguilera f/ Demi Lovato – “Fall in Line”
Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – “’S Wonderful”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Maroon 5 f/ Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Justin Timberlake f/ Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
7 – BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson – My Way
Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!
8 – BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
9 – BEST DANCE RECORDING
Above & Beyond f/ Richard Bedford – “Northern Soul”
Disclosure (f/ Fatoumata Diawara) – “Ultimatum”
Fisher – “Losing It”
Silk City & Dua Lipa f/ Diplo & Mark Ronson – “Electricity”
Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”
10 – BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Justice – Woman Worldwide
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
12 – BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”
Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”
THE FEVER 333 – “Made an America”
Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”
Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”
13 – BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”
Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”
High on Fire – “Electric Messiah”
Trivium – “Betrayer”
Underoath – “On My Teeth”
14 – BEST ROCK SONG
(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)
“Black Smoke Rising” – Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” – Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
“MANTRA” – Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes (Bring Me the Horizon)
“Masseduction” – Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)
“Rats” – Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer (Ghost)
15 – BEST ROCK ALBUM
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
16 – BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
Beck – Colors
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
17 – BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
The Carters – “Summer”
Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”
H.E.R. f/ Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”
PJ Morton – “First Began”
18 – BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”
Bettye LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight”
MAJOR. – “Honest”
PJ Morton f/ Yebba – “How Deep Is Your Love”
Charlie Wilson f/ Lalah Hathaway – “Made for Love”
19 – BEST R&B SONG
(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)
“Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)
“Come Through and Chill” – Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi (Miguel F/ J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
“Feels Like Summer” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (Childish Gambino)
“Focus” – Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love (H.E.R.)
“Long As I Live” – Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon (Toni Braxton)
20 – BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and The Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
21 – BEST R&B ALBUM
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
22 – BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Cardi B – “Be Careful”
Drake – “Nice for What”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Anderson.Paak – “Bubblin”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
23 – BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
Christina Aguilera f/ Goldlink – “Like I Do”
6lack f/ J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Post Malone f/ 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
24 – BEST RAP SONG
(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)
“God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib (Drake)
“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
“Lucky You” – R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet (Eminem f/ Joyner Lucas)
“Sicko Mode” – Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
“Win” – K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson (Jay Rock)
25 – BEST RAP ALBUM
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
26 – BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Loretta Lynn – “Wouldn’t It Be Great?”
Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”
Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”
Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”
Keith Urban – “Parallel Line”
27 – BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”
Dan + Shay – “Tequila”
Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”
Maren Morris f/ Vince Gill – “Dear Hate”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
28 – BEST COUNTRY SONG
(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)
“Break Up in the End” – Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite (Cole Swindell)
“Dear Hate” – Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris (Maren Morris f/ Vince Gill)
“I Lived It” – Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip (Blake Shelton)
“Space Cowboy” – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)
“Tequila” – Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers (Dan + Shay)
“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna (Little Big Town)
29 – BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2
45 – BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
Sean Ardoin – “Kick Rocks”
Jon Batiste – “Saint James Infirmary Blues”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Anderson East – “All on My Mind”
Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”
46 – BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)
“All the Trouble” – Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright (Lee Ann Womack)
“Build a Bridge” – Jeff Tweedy (Mavis Staples)
“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)
“Knockin’ on Your Screen Door” – Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)
“Summer’s End” – Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)
47 – BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Bettye LaVette – Things Have Changed
John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness
Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone
Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth
49 – BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio – Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here
Cedric Burnside – Benton County Relic
Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive and Well
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite – No Mercy in This Land
Maria Muldaur – Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker)
50 – BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Fantastic Negrito – Please Don’t Be Dead
Teresa James and The Rhythm Tramps – Here in Babylon
Danielle Nicole – Cry No More
Boz Scaggs – Out of the Blues
Victor Wainwright and The Train
51 – BEST FOLK ALBUM
Joan Baez – Whistle Down the Wind
Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys
Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads
Iron & Wine – Weed Garden
Punch Brothers – All Ashore
53 – BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Black Uhuru – As the World Turns
Etana – Reggae Forever
Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises
Protoje – A Matter of Time
Sting & Shaggy – 44/876
56 – BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Courtney B. Vance – Accessory to War
David Sedaris – Calypso
Questlove – Creative Quest
Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey for All
Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn
57 – BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
Fred Armisen – Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock – Tamborine
58 – BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
The Band’s Visit
Carousel
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, John Legend et al)
My Fair Lady
Once on This Island
59 – BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Call Me by Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
60 – BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Coco
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
61 – BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Mystery of Love” – Sufjan Stevens (Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me” – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez (Miguel f/ Natalia Lafourcade)
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
“This Is Me” – Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
65 – BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
Be the Cowboy (Mitski)
Love Yourself: Tear (BTS)
Masseduction (St. Vincent)
The Offering (The Chairman)
Well Kept Thing (Foxhole)
66 – BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
Guns n’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction (Locked n’ Loaded Box)
Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic
Johnny Nicholas – Too Many Bad Habits
67 – BEST ALBUM NOTES
Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924
4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings of America’s Iconic Instrument
The 1960 Time Sessions (Sonny Clark Trio)
The Product of Our Souls: The Sound and Sway of James Reese Europe’s Society Orchestra
Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Bob Dylan)
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris
68 – BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
Milk Carton Kids – All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn’t Do
Beck – Colors
Bahamas – Earthtones
Chromeo – Head Over Heels
Charlie Puth – Voicenotes
70 – PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
71 – BEST REMIXED RECORDING
LSD – “Audio (CID Remix)”
Charlie Puth – “How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)”
Gabriel & Dresden f/ Sub Teal – “Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)”
Kygo f/ Justin Jesso – “Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)”
Haim – “Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)”
72 – BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
Alan Parsons Project – Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Folketoner
Matthew Guard & Skylark – Seven Words From the Cross
Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir – Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg
Engine-Earz Experiment – Symbol
83 – BEST MUSIC VIDEO
The Carters – “Apes***”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Tierra Whack – “MUMBO JUMBO”
84 – BEST MUSIC FILM
Eric Clapton – Life in 12 Bars
Whitney Houston – Whitney
Quincy Jones – Quincy
Itzhak Perlman – Itzhak
Elvis Presley – The King