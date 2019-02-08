GRAMMY AWARDS: Nominees List

GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINEES

1 – RECORD OF THE YEAR

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone f/ 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

2 – ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R.

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By

3 – SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib (Drake)

“In My Blood” – Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” – Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (Childish Gambino)

4 – BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

5 – BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”

Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

6 – BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Christina Aguilera f/ Demi Lovato – “Fall in Line”

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – “’S Wonderful”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Maroon 5 f/ Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake f/ Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

7 – BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way

Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!

8 – BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

9 – BEST DANCE RECORDING

Above & Beyond f/ Richard Bedford – “Northern Soul”

Disclosure (f/ Fatoumata Diawara) – “Ultimatum”

Fisher – “Losing It”

Silk City & Dua Lipa f/ Diplo & Mark Ronson – “Electricity”

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

10 – BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

12 – BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

THE FEVER 333 – “Made an America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

13 – BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

High on Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

14 – BEST ROCK SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“Black Smoke Rising” – Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” – Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” – Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes (Bring Me the Horizon)

“Masseduction” – Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)

“Rats” – Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer (Ghost)

15 – BEST ROCK ALBUM

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

16 – BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Beck – Colors

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

17 – BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters – “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”

H.E.R. f/ Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

18 – BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”

Bettye LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight”

MAJOR. – “Honest”

PJ Morton f/ Yebba – “How Deep Is Your Love”

Charlie Wilson f/ Lalah Hathaway – “Made for Love”

19 – BEST R&B SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“Boo’d Up” – Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)

“Come Through and Chill” – Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi (Miguel F/ J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Göransson (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” – Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” – Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon (Toni Braxton)

20 – BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and The Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

21 – BEST R&B ALBUM

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

22 – BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice for What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson.Paak – “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

23 – BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

Christina Aguilera f/ Goldlink – “Like I Do”

6lack f/ J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone f/ 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

24 – BEST RAP SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“God’s Plan” – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib (Drake)

“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” – R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet (Eminem f/ Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” – Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” – K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson (Jay Rock)

25 – BEST RAP ALBUM

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

26 – BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Loretta Lynn – “Wouldn’t It Be Great?”

Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”

Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”

Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”

Keith Urban – “Parallel Line”

27 – BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Maren Morris f/ Vince Gill – “Dear Hate”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

28 – BEST COUNTRY SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“Break Up in the End” – Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” – Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris (Maren Morris f/ Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” – Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy” – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” – Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna (Little Big Town)

29 – BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2

45 – BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

Sean Ardoin – “Kick Rocks”

Jon Batiste – “Saint James Infirmary Blues”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Anderson East – “All on My Mind”

Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”

46 – BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“All the Trouble” – Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack & Adam Wright (Lee Ann Womack)

“Build a Bridge” – Jeff Tweedy (Mavis Staples)

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

“Knockin’ on Your Screen Door” – Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)

“Summer’s End” – Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)

47 – BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Bettye LaVette – Things Have Changed

John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness

Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone

Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth

49 – BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio – Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here

Cedric Burnside – Benton County Relic

Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive and Well

Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite – No Mercy in This Land

Maria Muldaur – Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker)

50 – BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Fantastic Negrito – Please Don’t Be Dead

Teresa James and The Rhythm Tramps – Here in Babylon

Danielle Nicole – Cry No More

Boz Scaggs – Out of the Blues

Victor Wainwright and The Train

51 – BEST FOLK ALBUM

Joan Baez – Whistle Down the Wind

Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys

Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads

Iron & Wine – Weed Garden

Punch Brothers – All Ashore

53 – BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Black Uhuru – As the World Turns

Etana – Reggae Forever

Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises

Protoje – A Matter of Time

Sting & Shaggy – 44/876

56 – BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Courtney B. Vance – Accessory to War

David Sedaris – Calypso

Questlove – Creative Quest

Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey for All

Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn

57 – BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup for Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

58 – BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

The Band’s Visit

Carousel

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, John Legend et al)

My Fair Lady

Once on This Island

59 – BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Call Me by Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

60 – BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Coco

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

61 – BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

(Award goes to the songwriters; artist in parens)

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Mystery of Love” – Sufjan Stevens (Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me” – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez (Miguel f/ Natalia Lafourcade)

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is Me” – Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

65 – BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Be the Cowboy (Mitski)

Love Yourself: Tear (BTS)

Masseduction (St. Vincent)

The Offering (The Chairman)

Well Kept Thing (Foxhole)

66 – BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

Guns n’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction (Locked n’ Loaded Box)

Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl

Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic

Johnny Nicholas – Too Many Bad Habits

67 – BEST ALBUM NOTES

Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924

4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings of America’s Iconic Instrument

The 1960 Time Sessions (Sonny Clark Trio)

The Product of Our Souls: The Sound and Sway of James Reese Europe’s Society Orchestra

Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) (Bob Dylan)

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris

68 – BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Milk Carton Kids – All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn’t Do

Beck – Colors

Bahamas – Earthtones

Chromeo – Head Over Heels

Charlie Puth – Voicenotes

70 – PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

71 – BEST REMIXED RECORDING

LSD – “Audio (CID Remix)”

Charlie Puth – “How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)”

Gabriel & Dresden f/ Sub Teal – “Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)”

Kygo f/ Justin Jesso – “Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)”

Haim – “Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)”

72 – BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Alan Parsons Project – Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Folketoner

Matthew Guard & Skylark – Seven Words From the Cross

Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir – Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg

Engine-Earz Experiment – Symbol

83 – BEST MUSIC VIDEO

The Carters – “Apes***”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Tierra Whack – “MUMBO JUMBO”

84 – BEST MUSIC FILM

Eric Clapton – Life in 12 Bars

Whitney Houston – Whitney

Quincy Jones – Quincy

Itzhak Perlman – Itzhak

Elvis Presley – The King

