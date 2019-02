Smokey Robinson is defending the Motown tribute at Sunday night’s Grammys telecast.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer tells TMZ that “Motown is music for everybody, Motown is universal. We broke down racial barriers with music.”

He thinks it’s wrong to “confine… Motown to just being something that [only] black people can represent… is a stupid philosophy… We’re proud that other people love Motown music.”

