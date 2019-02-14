CLOSE
21 SAVAGE: One Deportation Charge Dropped

The last two weeks have been a roller coaster ride for 21 Savage and his team. Now ICE has dropped one charge against him, but he’s not in the clear yet.

Buzzfeed News reports that government attorneys dropped an “aggravated felony” charge on Tuesday, as grounds to deport the Atlanta rapper. It’s been confirmed that 21 does not have a felony on his record, as a prior conviction was sealed. Now, immigration officials will make the case to kick. 21 out on the basis of the travel visa he overstayed over a decade ago.

After bonding out yesterday (Wednesday), Savage is awaiting a deportation hearing.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is apparently in line with President Trump’s new policy, which is to deport anyone in the process of applying for citizenship, and let them back when and if that application is approved.
  • Free 21!
  • There are so many reasons to let him stay. What about his three kids, who were all born in this country?
  • There’s gotta be at least a few ladies out there willing to marry 21 to help him get his green card.
  • It really feels like the government is being petty and trying to make an example out of him.
  • It feels like they’re using him to try to show they’re not just targeting Latinos.
Don Juan Fasho

