If Surviving R. Kelly wasn’t proof enough that R. Kelly is a predator who takes advantage of young girls, another tape allegedly showing the 12 Play singer having sex and urinating on a 14-year-old girl has reportedly surfaced, and CNN has seen it.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was in possession of the VHS tape, handed it over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last weekend.

“My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions,” he said. The footage is 42 minutes and 45 seconds and allegedly shows Kelly asking the 14-year-old girl to urinate before he urinates on her. She reportedly calls him “daddy” on the tape and he refers to her as “14-year-old p***y.” Kelly’s career has suffered tremendously since the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary. His music has been removed off several streaming services, he’s been banned from cities like Philly and can’t seem to book a tour in the U.S. Time’s clearly up for the once beloved entertainer. RELATED STORIES: FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t

Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 6 hours ago

