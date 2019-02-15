CLOSE
KENNY G: Private Valentine’s Show For Kim Kardashian

For Valentine’s Day, Kanye West hired Kenny G with a saxophone in the living room.

Kim Kardashian shared videos of her husband’s romantic gesture. Kanye decorated their empty home with hundreds of glass vases each with a single, long-stem rose. In the middle was saxophone legend Kenny G.

Kim tweeted in all-caps (quote) “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Halfway through one video, Kim focused on Kanye. He’s grinning like a fool, who knows later that night he’s about to get very lucky. (Entertainment Weekly)

James Corden extended the gig. Kenny G made a surprise appearance last night on The Late Late ShowHe blew on his sax inside the dressing room of Ray Romano.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Kanye and Kenny G run in the same circles?
  • Kanye is a visual genius. All those roses placed across the hardwood floor look spectacular.
  • Hiring Kenny G for a private show is just about the whitest thing Kanye has ever done.
  • It was either Kenny G or Kanye serenading Kim with “Heartless” minus the autotune.

 

