SisQo Hospitalized in Cincinnati! Misses Show

R&B group Dru Hill was missing their frontman SisQo at their Valentines Day show in Cincinnati and it had people wondering what happened?
Well, SisQo took to Dru Hill’s Instagram account to tell exactly why he missed his Cincinnati appearance.
SisQo is in good spirits after being hospitalized for exhaustion in Cincinnati, OH. “Sorry that I missed you tonight Cincinnati,but a piano fell on my head like on the cartoons.😂Nah,but I was in the hospital being treated for exhaustion.Im much better because of all of your blessings and well wishes.Love y’all & Thankx🐉”
We hope he gets well soon!
