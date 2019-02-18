PRESIDENT TRUMP: Slams SNL For “Republican Hit Job”

President Trump wasn’t laughing at Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode.

Alec Baldwin opened the show mocking Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to help build his wall. The next morning, the commander in chief fired off a tweet. “Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” Trump wrote. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

According to Variety, this was the seventh tweet he’s written to criticize SNL since he hosted the show in November 2015.

Fasho Thoughts:

The last time he tweeted about SNL, on December 16th, he also mentioned “collusion.”

The more he tweets the more SNL will mock him.

He’s not the only president the show has made fun of.

Don’t the writers have a First Amendment right to criticize the president?

