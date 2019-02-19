CLOSE
Cincy
Can You Get Money For Pothole Damage???

Pothole season is here Fasho, I don’t know about you but I have hit mass potholes here in the city.

Did you know who could get money back? That’s right all of that money you poured out into fixing the damage that the city pothole’s caused.  (WKRC)

But there are a few steps you must follow. 1 is you must report the pothole.

And 2 there must be a “reasonable time” given for the government to fix it. Although, there is no definition for the number of days considered a “reasonable time” under the law.

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

Photos
