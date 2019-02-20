KHLOE KARDASHIAN: Dumps Tristan Thompson After He Cheated Again

Khloe Kardashian has finally “had enough” with Tristan Thompson — dumping the basketball star after he allegedly cheated with Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

TMZ says Tristan flew into L.A. to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter True. But on Sunday night he hooked up with Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Eyewitnesses say the two “were all over each other … making out.”

Khloe kicked Tristan to curb as soon as she found out.

This isn’t the first time he’s been unfaithful. Video of Tristan getting intimate with two women in Washington, D.C. surfaced just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter.

Fasho Thoughts:

How many chances is she supposed to give him?

Kylie and Jordyn used to be inseparable, but she has to stand by her sister.

She had to know he’d do this again.

He’s even lower than Lamar Odom.

