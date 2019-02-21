CLOSE
N.W.A.: Fan Campaign To Honor Eazy-E Shifts Goal

The Eazy-E tribute that a British man petitioned for will happen after all — but it won’t be quite so grandiose.

Guy Stevens had pushed to get a statue erected in the honor of the late N.W.A. rapper in his hometown of Newhaven, Sussex. At first, odds didn’t look good, considering there wasn’t a strong connection between the ‘90s gangster rapper and the sleepy British town. In fact, the town council hadn’t even heard of Eazy until this year.

But instead of a flat no, the council will pay tribute to Eric Wright in the form of a bench.

Instead of signing a petition, fans are now being asked to do their part by pitching in to a crowdfunding campaign to raise the 2000 pounds to create the memorial bench.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Any extra funds raised after the target is reached will go toward an AIDS charity.
  • We can’t let the Brits show us up. We need to get statues made of the whole group in Compton, and quick.
  • Sounds like a great place to sit down and blast a little N.W.A. in your headphones.
  • If we put up a 21 Savage statue in Atlanta, does that count as repaying the favor to our friends across the pond?
  • Reach for the stars — maybe you’ll hit the moon.
