N.W.A.: Fan Campaign To Honor Eazy-E Shifts Goal

The Eazy-E tribute that a British man petitioned for will happen after all — but it won’t be quite so grandiose.

Guy Stevens had pushed to get a statue erected in the honor of the late N.W.A. rapper in his hometown of Newhaven, Sussex. At first, odds didn’t look good, considering there wasn’t a strong connection between the ‘90s gangster rapper and the sleepy British town. In fact, the town council hadn’t even heard of Eazy until this year.

But instead of a flat no, the council will pay tribute to Eric Wright in the form of a bench.

Instead of signing a petition, fans are now being asked to do their part by pitching in to a crowdfunding campaign to raise the 2000 pounds to create the memorial bench.

Fasho Thoughts:

Any extra funds raised after the target is reached will go toward an AIDS charity.

We can’t let the Brits show us up. We need to get statues made of the whole group in Compton, and quick.

Sounds like a great place to sit down and blast a little N.W.A. in your headphones.

If we put up a 21 Savage statue in Atlanta, does that count as repaying the favor to our friends across the pond?

Reach for the stars — maybe you'll hit the moon.

